Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to hold daily briefing

Artesia internet company launching broadband booster pilot program

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A company is helping students in the Artesia area get internet access for school work. Penasco Valley Telephone Cooperative is launching its broadband booster pilot program. The company is offering 50% off to families of students who do not have internet at home. The company says that it amounts to a bill between $17 to $21 a month. If families need more help the company says it will work with them to lower the price even further.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞