Artesia barbecue joint to close due to pandemic

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A Southeast New Mexico restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than a decade; The pandemic is the main culprit. The owner says the lack of business and schools not being open are the reasons. “All the things that we pulled off here, it’s sad to see it go. It really is,” said Jon Henry, owner of Henry’s BBQ.

Henry’s Barbecue is closing its doors because of the pandemic after 11 years of serving smoked barbecue. Customers are sad to see it go. “It’s going to be a hole, that’s going to need to be filled in the community because they do so much, not just for the certain community, the community but also for the businesses they go out and above and beyond,” said longtime customer David Zamora.

Since they opened they have always tried to help other small businesses in town, especially during the pandemic like the Cinnamon Roll Challenge earlier this year.

“We’ve had the cinnamon roll wars we’ve had all kinds of different fun, to try to promote ourselves, to try and promote the businesses in town to make sure we can successfully get through this,” said Henry.

Henry said they tried everything to stay afloat during the shutdowns. He says the biggest reason they’re he is closing the doors is to move to Texas to get his son back in school. “Well I think it’s a very sad day that we have to lose this wonderful restaurant that we love in Artesia, there’s very few restaurants in this town,” said longtime customer Julie Duffin.

Customers say they could not believe the news that the restaurant was closing for good, especially because there are so few restaurants in Artesia. “Absolutely, we’re going to try to eat here often as we can and maybe buy in bulk and freeze it,” said another longtime customer Shani Avery.

They said they would try to come every day that they are open so they can get every last bit of it before it’s gone. Henry said it has been a lot harder than he envisioned because he truly doesn’t want to leave.

“Thanks to Artesia, this 11 years been the greatest run of our lives, it’s sad, it really is, I didn’t think it would be, but it’s sad to see it go. I remember a friend that moved from here, I don’t know five to six years ago and I locked up that night and he had left that day and I thought how unlucky he was to have to leave such a great town,” said Henry.

The owner said they will close its doors for the final time on Dec. 31.

