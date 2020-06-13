ART busses return with limited schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly three months, ART busses are back up and running.
The City halted the service back in late March due to the coronavirus. But now, the City is bringing back and expanding some services.
While ART will have a limited schedule, the City is implementing safety measures like increasing sanitation and limiting capacity. The schedule is available on the City’s website.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites