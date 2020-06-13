ART busses return with limited schedule

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly three months, ART busses are back up and running.

The City halted the service back in late March due to the coronavirus. But now, the City is bringing back and expanding some services.

While ART will have a limited schedule, the City is implementing safety measures like increasing sanitation and limiting capacity. The schedule is available on the City’s website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss