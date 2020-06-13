ART busses return with limited schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly three months, ART busses are back up and running.

The City halted the service back in late March due to the coronavirus. But now, the City is bringing back and expanding some services.

While ART will have a limited schedule, the City is implementing safety measures like increasing sanitation and limiting capacity. The schedule is available on the City’s website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources