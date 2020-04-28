‘Art as Antibodies’: New Mexico non-profit inspires pandemic creation contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit is channeling their free time during the pandemic into highlight coronavirus-inspired art. AMP Concerts is a non-profit bringing music and events to the community but with events canceled around the state, they found themselves with a lot more free time on their hands.

“We’re not doing that much right now,” said Neal Copperman, Executive Director of AMP Concerts. “Usually we would be putting on events all across the state of New Mexico.”

They’ve decided to use that newfound free time to get in tune with the creative community. “We were just thinking of ways that we could do things to keep ourselves engaged, to connect to the community, to give people opportunities,” said Copperman.

The solution: ‘Art as Antibodies.’ It’s a creation contest for New Mexico artists of all ages and mediums to share what’s keeping their creative juices flowing while at home.

“Artists are always inspired by adversity, they’re inspired by funny times,” said Copperman. “They look at things in interesting ways.”

Some people have submitted poems and music. Others have done paintings, sculptures and even cross stitching.

“We thought this would be a way to give a lot of people opportunities to engage, to share what they’re working on, what they’re thinking about,” said Copperman. “One thing we wanted to maintain was figuring out how to work with people who were maybe having a harder time than we were.”

At the end of the month, the community will vote on submissions with winners getting cash prizes. Copperman says he hopes everyone gets involved, whether they’re an artist or not.

“Even if you’re not working that way, you can go and look at a gallery of really cool, interesting stuff. It just seemed like kind of a fun way to engage a lot of people in a time where it’s hard for all of us to engage with each other,” said Copperman. “When you see what somebody else is doing, and their way of thinking and their way of dealing with it, it can help you if you’re feeling sad or worried.”

They’re accepting submissions online through Thursday, April 30. After that, they will open up voting for your favorite piece, likely keeping the poll up until mid-May. You can view the current submissions on the AMP Concerts website, as well as on the Art as Antibodies Facebook event page.

