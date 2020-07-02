Are you doing it wrong? Dr. David Scrase explains how to properly wear a mask and why

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dr. David Scrase, Secretary for the Human Services Department, on Wednesday talked about how to properly wear a face mask. The topic came during the state’s COVID-19 update because Dr. Scrase said he’s received many emails and seen for himself people not wearing face masks properly.

How to wear your mask/face covering correctly

The CDC suggests washing your hands before putting on your face covering.

The mask needs to cover your nose and mouth.

It should fit tight on the top, bottom and sides of your face. You don’t want an air hole.

Ways not to wear mask

Don’t wear mask on your chin.

Don’t wear mask below your nose.

Don’t wear mask on your head.

How COVID-19 Spreads

COVID-19 is mainly spread through close contact from person-to-person. According to the CDC, the virus is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The droplets can then land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The CDC says COVID-19 may also be spread by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.