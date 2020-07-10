Are restaurants seeing an uptick in diners ahead of new closure order?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, people will no longer be allowed to dine inside restaurants and breweries. During the announcement, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made clear to not rush to crowd restaurants.

“This is not an invitation to start these new efforts and behaviors on Monday. This is to give everybody, particularly businesses, time to make the adjustments that they need to make,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

During lunch hour on Friday, popular places like Marble downtown and Tin Can Alley didn’t see huge lines. Some restaurants, like Indigo Crow Cafe, said they saw a big uptick in people calling for reservations after the governor’s announcement. They said people both wanted to support the business and guarantee a spot at the place before space becomes more limited.

“I don’t know if you’d call it a last hurrah before we’d maybe have to hunker down again..but yes, so these are foods, like the pho, I don’t make that at home,” Jennifer Donaldson, a diner at Tin Can Alley, said.

“Since the governor’s order, I wanted to get out before everything closes down,” Emma Sierra, another diner at Tin Can Alley, said. “I know this is a local business and I just really want to support them since I know they’re going through a really hard time right now.”

A number of businesses said they aren’t expecting a huge uptick in business over the weekend saying their focuses are on making sure they’re ready for more to-go orders and for patio service come Monday. Restaurants and breweries are allowed to do patio seating at 50% capacity. There is no word yet on when indoor dining will reopen.