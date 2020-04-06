Are people following the face mask recommendation while in public?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been three days since the CDC and government started recommending people cover their faces while out in public.

But, are people doing it? Of 100 people walking in the door, 54 people were wearing some type of face mask. Shoppers said they noticed more people doing so.

“Like we just had a chemical bomb dropped on us,” said Colette Colocho in Albuquerque. “Definitely more were wearing masks today than last week.”

“Last week I didn’t run into any people in the store or anywhere else wearing a mask but this week everyone’s wearing masks,” said Alice Mcfadden in Albuquerque.

People we talked to said they didn’t always cover their face while shopping.

“I just started once they started recommending it,” said Denise Atenico in Albuquerque. “Because I think it’s a good idea. It’s an extra layer of protection. Why not?”

In all three grocery stores, only some of the employees were wearing face covers. Wearing a face cover while out in public is not mandatory in New Mexico, just recommended.

The CDC said covering the face helps keep asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 from unknowingly spreading the virus to others. According to the CDC, about 25% of carriers of COVID-19 don’t show symptoms.

The CDC and government officials are urging the public to use a cloth or homemade masks and leave N95 masks for healthcare professionals who need them.

Any cloth face cover should include a couple of layers of fabric and should be able to be laundered. For more on how to properly use a cloth face cover, click here.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources