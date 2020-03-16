Archdiocese of Santa Fe postpones group pilgrimages amid coronavirus concerns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced on Monday it will be postponing group pilgrimages.

The Chimayo and Tome hill group pilgrimages are postponed until further notice. They say individual pilgrimages visiting Santuario de Chimayo are discouraged from visiting the sacred shrine in measures to prevent the passing of COVID-19.

The archdiocese says those who insist upon visiting the Santuario at this time and not willing or able to postpone their pilgrimage to a later date, ask that social distancing and safety protocols be self-enforced to protect other pilgrims and their families.

