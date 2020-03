The sun sets on a sign in front of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe offices in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Archbishop John Wester announced Thursday that the archdiocese will be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection next week, as the Catholic church in New Mexico has settled numerous claims of sexual abuse […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday the Archdiocese of Santa Fe is closing its churches and schools until further notice.

Archbishop John Wester says they will clarify Friday what that means for upcoming weddings, funerals, baptisms and confirmations.