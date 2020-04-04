Arbor Day event will be drive-thru distribution in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell is celebrating Arbor Day a little differently this year. The event was usually held at Spring River Zoo.

Instead of a big gathering, the city is hosting a drive-thru seedling pick-up. April 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cahoon Park, people can drive by and pick up tree and shrub seedlings to plant in their yards. Cars will be directed to enter and exit the line using park access points on North Union Avenue and West Fourth Street.

The tree seedlings will include Arizona cypress, lacebark elm, bur oak and Arizona sycamore. The shrub seedlings will include Apache plume, big sagebrush, desert mountain mahogany, lilac, Mormon tea and winter fat.

It’s free with a limit of two seedlings per car. National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April but in New Mexico, it is officially recognized on the second Friday in March. The event is held between the two days to accommodate both.

