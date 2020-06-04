Live Now
George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

APS works on reentry plan for new school year

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has drafted a plan to get students back to school this fall but with so many unknowns still, APS has three proposals. One plan is for in-class learning, one for distance learning, and one includes a combination of the two.

The school year is still set to start on August 12. The boards re-entry plan is looking at everything from safety and sanitation to meal access and social distancing.

Among the emasures, closing common areas and dining halls, placing desks six feet apart and requiring teachers and staff to wear face coverings. Measures also include allowing no more than 50 people in one facility at a time and either closing playgrounds or staggering use to allow for disinfection.

There would also be limited contact with parents and staggering drop off and pick up times. There is also the option for medically fragile students or those with concerns about health to continue to learn exclusively from home.

APS states all of this will only be allowed with 14 consecutive days of declines in COVID-19 cases. APS did say that it’s become clear to them that distance learning at the end of the school year exacerbated inequities among students including the achievement gap and access to resources.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss