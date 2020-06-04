APS works on reentry plan for new school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has drafted a plan to get students back to school this fall but with so many unknowns still, APS has three proposals. One plan is for in-class learning, one for distance learning, and one includes a combination of the two.

The school year is still set to start on August 12. The boards re-entry plan is looking at everything from safety and sanitation to meal access and social distancing.

Among the emasures, closing common areas and dining halls, placing desks six feet apart and requiring teachers and staff to wear face coverings. Measures also include allowing no more than 50 people in one facility at a time and either closing playgrounds or staggering use to allow for disinfection.

There would also be limited contact with parents and staggering drop off and pick up times. There is also the option for medically fragile students or those with concerns about health to continue to learn exclusively from home.

APS states all of this will only be allowed with 14 consecutive days of declines in COVID-19 cases. APS did say that it’s become clear to them that distance learning at the end of the school year exacerbated inequities among students including the achievement gap and access to resources.

