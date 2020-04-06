APS to unveil latest plan to educate during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, APS is expected to unveil their latest plan in the midst of the pandemic.

The district says teachers will begin training and preparing to teach away form the classroom. Then starting April 13, instruction will begin for all students.

APS is also working on getting Chromebooks to any families who do not have digital devices in their homes. The district is expected to reveal more details Monday and the rest of the week.

