ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has come up with a new plan to honor its graduates in a more traditional way.

The district says it was hoping to hold in-person graduations eventually but with the ongoing pandemic, officials decided to organize a virtual commencement ceremony on June 28. The name of every graduate will be announced along with a photo and personalized message if they wish.

More details will be announced later.