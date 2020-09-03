APS to allow some non-contact fall sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will allow non-contact sports this fall. The district announced the decision during a board meeting Wednesday night. The district said that golf, cross country, and volleyball season are officially a go for this fall as they are now aligned with the New Mexico Athletics Association.

“We also want everyone to know that we’ll follow the public health order as it evolves. If it changes in any way, those sports will follow NMAA guidelines,” said Gabriella Duran-Blakey with APS.

These three sports were in question after APS extended their online learning through the fall semester but this is huge news for athletes and coaches in the Albuquerque metro area who were stuck in limbo on what exactly was going to happen with fall sports.

“Its a big, huge, huge, sigh of relief. I believe 100 percent that this was the correct decision. Like I have preached before, they are anxious; there is a lot of stress being at home all day long and this is just a good outlet,” said La Cueva High School Volleyball Coach Steve Archibeque.

As of now, golf, cross country, and volleyball can resume limited workouts starting Monday, September 14 with first official practices beginning on October 5. APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder says they are expecting these sports to look a lot different when they do start including no handshakes or high fives and he doubts there will be spectators.

