APS taking steps to identify COVID-19 cases as soon as possible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With students heading back to class this week following winter break, Albuquerque Public Schools is working to identify as many COVID-19 cases as early as possible.

“It’s a challenge across the nation, across the state but we are doing everything we can to keep the doors open. The testing is a big part of it so we can assure the best ability safety of students as well as mitigation strategies,” said Dr. Kristine Meurer with the APS COVID response team.

APS has set up drive-thru testing at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex on Louisiana for daily testing. It’s an option for APS staff and students who are showing symptoms and no appointment is needed. APS has also opened up Nusenda Stadium for testing for community members or students not showing symptoms but you do need an appointment there.

The district is also continuing its Test-to-Stay program for students who have been exposed to a COVID case in school. They can remain in the classroom as long as they keep testing negative. This week, they’re also reminding parents of the plan if there is a severe outbreak at a school when 5% of the population is infected, enhanced mitigation practices will take effect which could include no spectators at school events., suspension of certain extracurricular actives, and even remote learning for individual schools, classes or grade levels for up to 14 days at a time.

District officials say some smaller APS schools reached 3% last semester and are more susceptible to this but they will continue to work to keep as many kids in school as possible.

APS is encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated. They are holding vaccination and booster clinics at different schools throughout the month. For more information on COVID testing locations and times or to schedule an appointment, visit aps.edu/news/news-from-2021-2022/covid-shot-clinics-at-aps-schools-facilities.