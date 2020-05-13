APS students allowed back on campus to pick up belongings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been two months since students have been allowed inside their schools’ but that’s changing for Albuquerque Public Schools students. This week, they’ll be allowed to pick up what they left behind.

Students have plenty of things they left behind in their lockers. Since their time on campus came to an abrupt end. “I know that they’re pretty disappointed not being able to reconnect with their teachers and see their friends,” says parent Pamela Otero.

Starting Friday, APS students will be allowed to visit their schools to collect their stuff. “Every student has to have an appointment. We can’t just have people show up wanting to get their belongings,” says Monica Armenta, Executive Director of the Albuquerque Public Schools Communications Department.

They will also have a chance to drop off things that don’t belong to them. “If students are returning textbooks or library books anything that belongs to the school. We’ll be putting those belongings inside trash bags and will leave them there for a week before anybody handles them, in case there is anything contaminated,” Armenta says.

A district spokeswoman says it’s a process that will look different at every campus. “I think the kids will go in and get their items or whether it’s just in the drive-up line, we’ll get that and we’ll just move on,” Otero says.

They also say faculty and staff will be wearing masks and gloves and they ask that students and parents do the same to keep everyone safe. “They’re bringing stuff out, the parents are coming in their cars. The employees are able to wear masks you don’t have to wait for the curve to flatten to do that if you’re being safe,” says Ellen Bernstein, President of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

Parents can set up an appointment anytime. The district hasn’t said how long you will have to pick up items. Returning students are allowed to keep their Chromebooks through the summer but seniors will be required to bring them back now.

