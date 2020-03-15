APS student meal pick-ups to start this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tomorrow kicks off the start of the three-week shut down for Albuquerque Public Schools. Students who rely on their school to provide meals can still pick up grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches. APS says 68% of their students rely on school meals on a daily basis.

Starting tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parents can take their students to one of the 89-pick-up locations. Arroyo Del Oso Elementary, near Academy and San Mateo, is one of the sites.

APS says students must be present to pick up the meals and they are giving out breakfasts and lunches, every day. To keep germs from spreading, the school will be closed during pick-up hours.

“We want to keep the students out and the families out of the school. We’re actually going to have a convenient drive-thru. Basically, just kind of like a drive-thru at a restaurant,” says Sandra Camp with APS Food & Nutrition.

APS says these pick-up sites are open to all students under the age of 18. Tomorrow’s turnout will determine if they need to add more pick-up sites or close the ones that are not as popular.

Many districts across the state are offering a similar program for their students during this lockdown period.