APS schools to implement enhanced COVID-Safe Practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, all Albuquerque Public Schools will implement enhanced COVID-safe measures. Practices include requiring properly fitted masks both indoors and outdoors.

They also prohibit large gatherings including assemblies and spectators will no longer be allowed at APS sporting events from Jan. 19 to Feb. 2. APS reports that the changes were prompted by an influx of positive COVID-19 cases with some schools already reaching the 5% infection rate which requires the measures.

However, many more schools are approaching the infection threshold. Other districts are also taking increased measures amid the increased cases.

Belen High School is limiting spectators at basketball games, giving only two tickets per athlete.

A full list of APS precautions to reduce virus transmission include the following:

Outdoor learning when possible

Wearing properly fitted masks outdoors and indoors

Students facing one way in classrooms and in the cafeteria as much as possible

Eating otudoors when possible

Keeping students in cohorts

Allowing only essential visitors

Prohibiting spectators at school events, including athletics from Jan. 19-Feb. 2

Prohibiting large group gatherings, including assemblies

Staggering transition times and recesses

Closing drinking fountains (students can still fill water bottles)

Restricting locker use

Students report directly into classes/cohorts upong arrival at school

Recess times/spaces staggered to separate classes/cohorts of students for elementary schools

Additionally, APS reminds the families of students that vaccines are available for children ages 5-11. Students 12 and older are eligible to receive a booster if they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago or their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine five months ago. APS has a schedule of booster and COVID shot clinics available on their website at aps.edu.