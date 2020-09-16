APS releases new virtual learning survey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools’ families and teachers are weighing in on the good and the bad of virtual learning. The district wants people to address potential problems ranging from internet connectivity to the number of hours spent learning.

“[This is] the worst crisis in the history of public education, so making sure that we have a line open to still communicate the concerns of everyone is really important,” APS Spokesperson Monica Armenta said. “We also use this information to determine what additional supports will be necessary and to make sure we’re aware of lessons learned that can be applied moving forward that can improve the academic outcome.”

The new survey asks families if they think online instruction with a live teacher is going well overall, and what could be done to improve the experience. Specifically, it asks whether the APS-issued devices, like iPads and Chromebooks, are working, and if the internet connectivity at home is sufficient for school. According to the city, about 500 kids are doing their schooling at Albuquerque’s 22 community centers every day.

“Internet connectivity is a very difficult thing,” Armenta added. “It’s a very complicated question because so much of that is outside the realms of what APS has the jurisdiction to address.”

APS Board of Education President Dr. David Peercy stated the district hopes to put out a new survey every couple of weeks to see how families and teachers are handling distance learning over time. “‘Are we getting used to it? Is it better? Are we learning to improve things as we go along?'” Dr. Peercy asked.

A separate survey for teachers asks what extra training they’d want to help them be successful while working remotely, and how they can feel better prepared for potential hybrid learning next year.

News 13 wanted to gauge if private schools that are already doing in-person learning have reported any COVID cases since going back to class. If there are any student cases, they might not be reflected in the Environment Department’s rapid response numbers because officials say schools are only required to report COVID cases among staff.