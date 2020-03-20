APS provides additional resources for students to learn at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With more than 80,000 students stuck at home, the district is stepping up to make sure they can continue their education out of the classroom.

Albuquerque Public Schools said once school resumes, kids will pick up studies where the left off so there is no requirement right now to be doing any homework. However, the district said it is helping keep young minds engaged until school is back in session.

Some parents are overwhelmed trying to keep their children busy at home and keep them learning while school is out.

“Everyone is in a scramble right now,” parent Kelly Harrell said.

“No mom in my lifetime has lived through something like this,” parent D’ette Kellner said.

Since parents voiced their concerns earlier this week about what they called a lack of guidance from APS, the district is stepping up and expanding resources both online and in-person.

“We are getting a little better every day,” Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Amelia Milazzo said. “The things we provide are getting a little better every day.”

Milazzo said now, on APS’s website, students can click on the subject they would like to study, click on their grade and get a PDF with various readings and exercises.

“It should mirror rather closely where kids are this time of the year and the standards they would have been learning in school,” Milazzo said.

Plus, APS is distributing 20,000 work packets at each of the 89 meal pick up locations for students who may not have internet access.

The district is also providing books to take home. Some were dropped off at Dolores Gonzalez elementary just this afternoon.

“We are scouring warehouses and spaces right now we may have but are not using to find extra workbooks and textbook samples,” Milazzo said.

APS said while there is no expectation for students to be completing schoolwork right now, the district understands that it is meeting a need.

“Sometimes what families need is something to learn or district them or engage their minds,” Milazzo said. “Any way we can support that, we will do.”

The online material is already available, and packets should be available at the grab and go stations by early next week. APS is also working to develop these same resources in Spanish.

APS said it is also delivering books to local homeless shelters to serve children there.

