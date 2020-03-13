APS Identifies 89 Sites for Student Meal Pick-ups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools announced Friday Grab and Go meals will be available to all school-age students under the age of 18 as of Monday, March 16 in an effort to minimize social interactions amidst coronavirus concerns.
The 89 sites below have been identified for meal pick-up meals via a drive-through line at the entrance of the participating schools. No one should be entering schools to retrieve food. Students must be present to receive a meal.
Students will not have to go to a school they attend to get meals so they can access the school most convenient for them. The only exemption is New Futures students who will need to access meals at the New Future School exclusively.
1. Pajarito
2. Los Padillas
3. George I Sanchez
4. Rudolf Anaya
5. Navajo
6. Barcelona
7. Harrison
8. Carlos Rey
9. Truman
10. Mary Ann Binford
11. Rio Grande
12. Kit Carson
13. Amijio
14. Atrisco
15. Helen Cordero
16. Alamosa
17. Jimmy Carter
18. Valle Vista
19. Lavaland
20. John Adams
21. West Mesa
22. Painted Sky
23. SR Marmon
24. Tres Volcanes
25. Chaparral
26. Marie Hughes
27. Monroe
28. Sierra Vista
29. Seven Bar
30. Alameda
31. Taylor
32. Los Ranchos
33. Taft
34. Alvarado
35. Macarthur
36. Mission Avenue
37. La Luz
38. Valley
39. Garfield
40. Cochiti
41. Duranes
42. Reginald Chavez
43. Abq High
44. Lew Wallace
45. Washington
46. Longfellow
47. Dolores Gonzales
48. Eugene Field
49. East San Jose
50. Lowell
51. Kirtland
52. Highland HS
53. Jefferson
54. Montezuma
55. Whittier
56. Wilson
57. Wherry
58. Emerson
59. Van Buren
60. La Mesa
61. Manzano Mesa
62. Apache
63. Kennedy
64. Hawthorne
65. Mark Twain
66. Inez
67. Hayes
68. Grant
69. McCollum
70. Chelwood
71. Eubank
72. Collet Park
73. Hoover
74. Mitchell
75. Sombra
76. Zuni
77. Bel Air
78. McKinley
79. Hodgin
80. Gov Bent
81. Cleveland
82. Comanche
83. Arroyo del Oso
84. Eg Ross
85. Dennis Chavez
86. Georgia O’keeffe
87. A Montoya
88. Zia
89. New Futures