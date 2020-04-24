APS has tools in place to ensure appropriate Chromebook use during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools spent $6.5 million on 18,000 Chromebooks to help students learn while at home during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s doing what it can to make sure students are using those Chromebooks for education.

Before using the district’s devices, students and parents have to sign an agreement saying they won’t use the technology for anything inappropriate or any wrongdoing.

“Just as in a real classroom, some kids might get off track and distracted. It is likely that that’s happening at least some part of the time. But, if it gets too egregious, there are tools to shut it down,” Dr. Richard Bowman, Chief Information and Strategy Officer for APS said.

All of the district’s Chromebooks, including the ones that were being used prior to the pandemic, are linked to APS’ Google Domain. That means a small group of technology administrators have the ability to investigate any allegations of wrongdoing on the devices. It also allows school leaders to enable a safe search feature limiting potential exposure to inappropriate content online.

The district also purchased and installed a system called GoGuardian. According to Dr. Bowman, this allows teachers to block students’ access to certain websites and be able to monitor what kids are doing during class time. Still, Dr. Bowman said these tools aren’t 100% foolproof and that’s where parents come in.

“Parents should keep an eye on their child while using technology. It is something that, that is something that we also recommend. Keep an eye on your kiddo,” he said.

APS couldn’t give numbers on how many students were using the Chromebooks for non-educational material. It said it doesn’t constantly track student activity unless a complaint or legal issue is brought to its attention.

“In general, our staff in technology do not spend their time hunting down and checking, and looking at what students are doing,” said Dr. Bowman. “Due to some of the privacy concerns that people may have, use of those direct monitoring tools is limited to a small set of authorized users in technology and it’s also subject to additional logging and audit trails to protect all our users from indiscriminately accessing their records by technology administration.”

As of last week, the district had about 80% of students log onto the Chromebooks but that number does not break down how many logged on for school or fun. That number is also expected to rise as more Chromebooks get distributed, it does not account for students logging on to personal devices.

APS also has the ability to disable any device remotely if there is wrongdoing or if a Chromebook goes missing. According to Santa Fe Public Schools, which has about 13,000 kids, 96% of students logged on to their learning portals.

