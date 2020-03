APS handing out learning packets with meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools wants to make sure every student can learn from home.

The district started handing out learning packets at some grab-and-go meal sites, Monday. While there are already online resources, APS wanted to make sure families with limited internet connectivity can stay involved.

“Just to keep our children’s minds fresh and educated,” said Site Supervisor Dolores Gonzales Elementary.

Monday some kids received an English or Spanish book and school supplies.

