Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

APS expected to release distance learning plan Wednesday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board held a special online meeting Tuesday to discuss procedures for the rest of the school year.

The state, of course, already announced New Mexico students will not return to in-person classrooms this year. The district is expected to release its distance learning plan Wednesday after it get board approval.

In the meantime, they have released some updated including the schedule for the distribution of Chromebooks to students starting Wednesday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞