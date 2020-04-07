APS expected to release distance learning plan Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board held a special online meeting Tuesday to discuss procedures for the rest of the school year.

The state, of course, already announced New Mexico students will not return to in-person classrooms this year. The district is expected to release its distance learning plan Wednesday after it get board approval.

In the meantime, they have released some updated including the schedule for the distribution of Chromebooks to students starting Wednesday.

