APS celebrates high school seniors with celebrity shout outs

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebrity-filled celebration is happening Wednesday night, all to honor Albuquerque Public School seniors.

Bryan Cranston, Neil Patrick Harris and many more athletes and politicians with ties to Albuquerque will be part of the virtual graduation. The celebration video premieres Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

To watch the virtual graduation, click here.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video