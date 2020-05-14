APS celebrates high school seniors with celebrity shout outs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebrity-filled celebration is happening Wednesday night, all to honor Albuquerque Public School seniors.
Bryan Cranston, Neil Patrick Harris and many more athletes and politicians with ties to Albuquerque will be part of the virtual graduation. The celebration video premieres Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
To watch the virtual graduation, click here.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites