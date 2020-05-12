APS celebrates Class of 2020 with planned special events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every school district in New Mexico has been turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Albuquerque Public Schools is planning on hosting a virtual celebration Wednesday night for the Class of 2020 featuring various celebrities.

That’s just the beginning, with each high school having their own special celebration for their seniors. The district has 13 traditional and eight magnet high schools throughout Albuquerque. Each one will have its own virtual graduation, with the dates still to be determined.

In addition to the virtual graduations, the district said each high school is planning its own unique celebration to honor the class of 2020.

“Some are doing parades, through the football field, some are doing cap and gown retrieval with professional photographers taking pictures with balloons all within social distancing,” said Monica Armenta with APS.

Some high schools in the district have already scheduled their celebrations. For example, Wednesday afternoon Rio Grande High School is hosting a drive-thru for their seniors and Eldorado High School is planning on something similar for their grads on Thursday.

The district won’t know how many 2020 graduates they have until mid-summer because they’re giving additional time for seniors to complete their course work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Again, the district is excited to premiere the senior celebration video Wednesday at 7 p.m. that will feature various actors, athletes and politicians with ties to Albuquerque.

To watch Wednesday’s video you can go to APS.edu or to see all of APS’ graduations visit the district’s YouTube page here.

