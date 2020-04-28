APS calls on Congress to provide for more funding for public schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is calling on Congress to set aside more funding for public schools in the next coronavirus relief package.

Superintendent Raquel Reedy and 60 other superintendents signed a letter asking for $175 billion to offset costs like grab-and-go meal programs and home-based learning. APS says it has served more than 1.5 million meals and distributed more than 1,200 laptops since Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered schools to close.

The school district is also expecting a major budget shortfall for the next fiscal year stemming from a decline in state and local revenue. While APS hasn’t announced layoffs, the district did put new hires on hold because it had to close its background and fingerprinting department due to the public health order.

