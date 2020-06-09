Albuquerque Public Schools announce start date for summer workouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools‘ athletes and coaches are gearing up to start summer workouts for fall sports. The district announced summer activities can resume June 29. However, practices will look very different. Student-athletes say they are okay with the changes if it means they can get back on the field.

Practices for high school volleyball, cross country, soccer and football will start on June 29. Athletes will go through a screening process. Their temperatures will be taken and they’ll have to report any COVID-19 symptoms or possible exposure to the virus.

All students must bring their own water bottles and hydration stations like water coolers and fountains will be banned. There will also be no equipment sharing.

“Returning to some type of normalcy or activity is something that we want to do that we want to promote. But we want to promote it safely so that part of the deliberation. That’s part of careful planning that part of the communication that goes out about the oversight in the administration of returning to some activity all in the name of the welfare of those kids that are out there,” said Athletic Director Kenneth Barreras.

The district also says teams must maintain a 5 to 1 student to coach ratio and the same five students must work out together to limit exposure. Athletes say the changes will take some getting used to.

“I feel like now it’s going to be a different experience. It going to be nothing like we’ve done before. But I feel like, in the end, we’ll benefit from it,” said Senior Ben Gannon.

There will no scrimmages, games or competition during this phase of return to play. Coaches will be required to submit a negative COVID test seven days before practice starts and wear face masks during practices. No summer activities will be allowed at the middle school level.