APS addresses plan to keep kids learning through school closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With each district implementing a continuous learning plan, News 13 asked the state’s largest school district how they’re handling the closure.

There are 143 schools in APS and about 82,000 students. So the district right now says they’re first trying to make sure all of those students have the tools they need to keep learning.

“Our IT department right now is in the process of coding and getting 8,000 Chromebooks out to all high school students,” APS’ Communications Director Monica Armenta said.

Armenta says the district is first responding to high schools to make sure seniors can graduate. They’ve also partnered with New Mexico PBS and Public Access television to record teachers giving lessons for K-5 students. That’s aimed at helping kids in the more rural communities who may not have internet access.

Instead of A through F grades, the Public Education Department says students will be given a pass or fail for this semester. APS’s learning plan will include weekly assignments, projects, and video check-ins with teachers.

But there will be no statewide testing this Spring and students will not be required to make up missed instruction. “We are working day and night to be sure we can offer the best possible alternatives and transition into what may be the educational lesson plans of the future,” Armenta added.

APS says it’s providing virtual training for teachers and staff. They’ll continue to provide both online and print resources to families. The free Grab-and-Go meal program will continue through the school year.

APS encourages families to go to the APS website for daily updates on this move toward continuous learning.