Applying for small business aid not without struggles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the health crisis, federal, state, and city governments have promised financial help for small business owners.

For many, just applying for the money has been a frustrating experience. “We tried for some grants, the city had a $500,000 grant that for whatever reason, they dolled out in $5,000 increments so only 100 businesses got that,” said small-business owner Dave Diffendorfer.

Diffendorfer’s home inspection business in Albuquerque was booming before the COVID-19 crisis. With his business shut down, Diffendorfer tried to apply for the city’s micro business relief. After numerous attempts to apply online, he finally got someone from the city on the phone, but was hung up on.

The city says that program already has 1,400 applicants, and is no longer taking applications. Diffendorfer says he’s had the same problem applying online for a smaller grant from Workforce Solutions.

“It’s just frustrating and it’s going to be one of those things where we just, everyday we just make a phone call or check for grants or check our status with the applications we have in. It’s just all we can do is keep trying,” Diffendorfer said.

The City of Albuquerque says they are hoping to get more money to fund a second wave of small business grants.

