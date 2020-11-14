APD substations, jury trials paused statewide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has announced it’s closing its substations until further notice starting Monday. Anyone who needs to file a police report or handle non-emergency business is asked to call 505-242-COPS or file a police report online.

Meanwhile, the courts are also scaling back to reduce the risk of virus spread. The state Supreme Court ordered all criminal and civil jury trials will be paused at least through the end of the year. The suspension applies to trials scheduled to begin on or after Nov. 16 — not to any trials currently underway.

Closure to all APD Substations. All substations will be closed starting Monday, November 16, 2020. If you need to file a police report, or for non-emergencies please call 242-COPS (242-2677) or fill out an online police report. For emergencies, please call 911. — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) November 14, 2020

