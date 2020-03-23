APD receives medical supply donation from local prop house

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a movie set to the Albuquerque Police Department. Since production has stopped, one local prop house is doing its part to keep officers safe with medical equipment that’s very short supply.

A local prop house that is known for bringing films to life, is stepping in to protect the lives of Albuquerque police officers. “This prop company basically is one of the biggest in the world actually. They had about $3,000 worth of masks that they donated to us in our time of need,” says Officer Simon Drobik.

The prop company wanted to remain anonymous but they had extra medical supplies from a hospital scene for the Netflix horror film ‘Army of the Dead’ that shot here in New Mexico.

“We want to keep the department healthy so these donations of these masks for personal protection and the alcohol to clean our vehicles is unbelievably kind,” Drobik says.

While their jobs haven’t slowed down, the department is taking precautions to keep officers healthy, “We’re still making arrests, still enforcing the law but decontaminating our vehicles after we’ve taken somebody from point A to point B,” Drobik says.

Now armed with products that are nearly impossible to get officers can focus on keeping the city safe. “This was an incredible donation and really made a difference,” Drobik says.

