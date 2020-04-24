APD officers reprimanded for getting haircuts at local barber shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque Police Officers are in hot water for violating the public health order. Right now, all non-essential businesses are closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but a handful of APD officers were caught getting haircuts at a local barbershop.

A woman who wants to stay anonymous sent News 13 these photos taken earlier this week around 7 a.m. We’re told three APD officers were getting haircuts at the True Barbershop off Osuna and I-25 and other people in the area said they’ve seen several APD officers at that barbershop each morning, despite the state’s public health orders that say salons and barbershops will be closed for now.

People around town said these officers should’ve been leading by example. “Well I can understand that maybe they needed it but they have to abide by the same rules that we do,” said a local Albuquerque woman.

“I know the struggle because my hair is long now,” said Albuquerque local Matthew Williams. “I haven’t had a haircut in four months but at the same time, rules are rules.”

APD officers have to maintain “grooming” requirements, like keeping their hair clean, combed and neatly trimmed. Part of their standard operating procedures also says male officers can’t have long hair that goes over their ears. APD declined an interview but after News 13 showed these photos to them, the department said those three officers were reprimanded. APD is also relaxing their “grooming” requirements for now until salons can open back up.

News 13 stopped by that barbershop, but it was closed. APD said that the barber will not be getting a citation because they wanted to inform the barber about the public health order, rather than cite them.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources