APD officers in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 positive officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 40 Albuquerque police officers are off the streets and in quarantine.

The department says it has tested 39 officers and two other employees for COVID-19 and placed them all in quarantine. Officials say they were exposed to another officer who has the virus, but would not say from which law enforcement agency, or give details about how that person ame into contact with the APD officers.

APD is still waiting on test results and will consult with their medical director before officers return to work.

