APD Lieutenant modifies torch run to meet social distancing guidelines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As Special Olympics New Mexico canceled its summer games and Torch Run, an Albuquerque Police officer came up with a plan to save the torch run.

New Mexico Law Enforcement Agencies run with the flame to kick off the summer games. APD Lieutenant David Jaramillo revived it by modifying the run to meet social distancing guidelines.

“I’ll refer to my kids. They were extremely disappointed when they couldn’t participate in this year’s torch run and I took that back and I really started thinking about the Special Olympics athletes and how disappointed they were going to be,” said Jaramillo.

You’re also asked to join Facebook Live to run with them on May 29. For more information or to donate, click here.