APD continuing to follow COVID-safe practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Friday they were continuing to follow safe practices in their day-to-day operation amid the continuing pandemic. Officials say a total of five sworn officers and two civilians have tested positive for the coronavirus.

After the four officers tested positive, APD says every employee in the affected area commands were tested along with APD employees who may have come into contact with them. Also, all three affected buildings were fully disinfected along with city vehicles. Currently, three of the four officers have been cleared to return to work and are no longer considered infected or contagious.

The current list of best practices APD follows is below: