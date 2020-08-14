APD continuing to follow COVID-safe practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Friday they were continuing to follow safe practices in their day-to-day operation amid the continuing pandemic. Officials say a total of five sworn officers and two civilians have tested positive for the coronavirus.
After the four officers tested positive, APD says every employee in the affected area commands were tested along with APD employees who may have come into contact with them. Also, all three affected buildings were fully disinfected along with city vehicles. Currently, three of the four officers have been cleared to return to work and are no longer considered infected or contagious.
The current list of best practices APD follows is below:
- Read comments on CAD that DP added in reference to COVID-19 symptoms of subjects within property or on-call.
- Call by telephone and handle call without face-to-face contact if possible (on the officer’s discretion).
- Wear PPE, you always have the option to wear PPE.
- Once on cene, call the subjects outside and speak to them in open air. Stand upwind.
- If you must go inside a property, stay back a minimum of six feet if possible, wear PPE.
- Always try and maintain a minimum of six feet from all subjects.
- When handcuffing a complaint subject, have back-up officer stay back six feet (if safe to do so).
- Maintain the same officer making contact with subject, avoid one officer handcuffing, another transporting, another restroom, etc. whenever possible.
- Open the vehicle windows when transporting, close divider window.
- Have the same partner all the time.
- When briefing, do so outside in open air and maintain six feet between officers.
- No civilian ride-along except those approved by chain of command.
- Use social distancing on and off duty.
- Avoid out of state travel.
- Wash your hands often, use sanitizer, don’t touch your face, mouth, nose, or eyes.
- Sanitize your duty gear, don’t wear your boots in your home to protect your family.
- If you think you were exposed to COVID-19 or someone with COVID-19, stop, put on PPE, tell your supervisor, self-isolate, stop the spread of community and call Lt. Jim Edison.
- Remember, your personal safety, your families, your fellow officers, and your community is dependent on your mindset about preventing an exposure of COVID-19. Treat all your contacts like they are potentially positive for COVID-19 and do all you can to prevent a high-risk exposure.
- Check the Proto-page/Covid19 often for updates.
- Officers should wear PPE in all contacts with the public, in all hospitals, and the PTU.
