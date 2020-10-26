APD considering sending some officers home to telecommute

As cases rise in the Metro, APD wants to help protect officers and the community.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the metro, the Albuquerque Police Department is trying to strike a balance between protecting people and protecting themselves.

“I have detectives that are assigned underneath me. I have the impact detectives that do follow up investigations into general felony crimes, a lot of that follow up can be done through interviews, phone calls and they go out and they obtain evidence and surveillance videos anything like that,” said Commander Luke Languit, APD.

Back in the early days of the pandemic, APD went through it’s staff and figured out who exactly could do their job from home, eventually some were brought back.

Officers and workers who were sent home still had a job to do but would only enter the building when necessary. As the virus seemed to be under control, officers were brought back in and thing were slowly returning to normal.

There’s been another spike in cases, over 800 new cases were announced yesterday. That’s the third 800+ day New Mexico has seen since the coronavirus got to the state. Now, APD is considering sending those nonessential officers back home to telecommute but like every job not every position can be done from home

“A unit like auto theft you can’t locate stolen vehicles through telecommuting so they actually were essential to where they still had to report in from the field,” said Languit. He also stated that during follow ups, interviews and even arrests, officers are maintaining social distancing.