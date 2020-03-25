APD and NMSP ensuring people abide by Stay-At-Home Order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans are adjusting to the stay-at-home order that went into effect on Tuesday, which means the Albuquerque Police Department is working closely with state police to ensure people are following the new rules to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor’s public health order bans non-essential businesses from staying open and gatherings of more than five, besides families.

As far as punishment goes, according to the state statute sent out by state police violators could get misdemeanor citations that carry fines of up to a hundred dollars or up to six months in jail.

Above all, the governor is urging anyone who can stay home, to stay home.

APD said they don’t want to give anyone any citations and will give out verbal warnings first.

“If there’s something flagrant about a large group of people violating the state’s order we would step in and talk to them and get with the state and see how we can resolve the situation,” said Gilbert Gallegos with APD. “We’re not looking to go out and punish people.”

Through the public health order, restaurants can still serve take out and delivery. People can report any violations to the non-emergency Covid-19 state hotline at 1-833-551-0518.

The stay-at-home order is supposed to last until at least April 10.

