Another school opting for virtual graduation ceremony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another metro area high school has decided to go the route of an online graduation. The Public Academy of Performing Arts, also known as PAPA, is holding a virtual graduation on the evening of May 8 followed by a virtual grad party. Both will be played on YouTube including bios and films that students put together at home.

