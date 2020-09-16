Another Santa Fe Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Public Schools facilities and maintenance employee working at Nye Early Childhood Center tested positive for COVID-19 on September 10 according to a news release.

The school said the employee had not been at work since September 2 and was instructed to self-isolate. The only person who had close contact with the employee has been notified and is self-quarantining for 14 days from the date of contact. SFPS says all reporting, cleaning, and disinfection protocols have been completed at Nye. The exposed person must test before returning to work.

SFPS says any contractor or employee testing positive for COVID-19 must provide a list of direct contacts to the New Mexico Department of Health and SFPS’ lead nurse, who assists with contact tracing.

