Another casino and hotel to reopen at end of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's been hotter than normal this year and with swimming pools closed, people are heading to the river which is running much lower and slower than usual. The area near Tingley Beach is one of the more popular places in the river. even with water levels, so low people are still having a good time.

"You see lots of innertubes and kayaks and other boats out there, small boats and people laughing a lot when they do get by and just really enjoying it," said Helena Krikwood.