2020 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta rescheduled to 2021

Another casino and hotel to reopen at end of the week

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another casino and hotel in New Mexico announced plans to reopen at the end of the week. Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort will reopen after being closed for more than three months. The company says it will enforce social distancing, temperature checks, and require masks. The Hotel and RV Resort will both reopen at 50% capacity with a three-day invitation-only opening starting Wednesday.

