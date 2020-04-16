Annual motorcycle rally canceled in Red River

Coronavirus New Mexico

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – Red River’s annual motorcycle rally has been canceled.

It was originally scheduled for April 30, but during a special meeting Thursday, the town council voted against hosting vendors for the event. It will stop issuing permits for the rally and refund vendors that had already reserved their space.

Officials say with the uncertainty surroudnign the pandemic, the cancellations was the best move for the community.

