Annual motorcycle rally canceled in Red River

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those stimulus checks have started popping up in people's bank accounts. For some families struggling to make ends meet, it couldn't have come at a better time. As 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past month, money is tight for so many people right now.

"It will be really helpful because I've got three kids, 16, 13, and eleven. They need shoes, they need more clothes because they keep growing quicker than I can keep up with them," said Cynthia Wallace. She was a substitute teacher in Valencia County and when schools closed, she was told she would not be getting paid. She got her stimulus check yesterday and has filed for unemployment but is still waiting to see if she'll even get money.