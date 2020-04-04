Annual ‘Great American Cleanup’ event modified due to outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just like pretty much everything these days, the Great American Clean-Up will look a little different this year.

It’s an annual event where individuals, families and community groups are invited to adopt an area of the county to clean up, the drop off collected trash at designated times and places around town.

This year, it’s planned for April 25 and Mayor Tim Keller says instead of getting together in groups, the new plan is for people to clean up their own yards. The city’s Solid Waste Department will provide the trash bags and gloves and will collect the trash.

