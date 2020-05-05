Animal Welfare expands appointment hours for non-emergency intakes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Animal Welfare Department is expanding its intake hours with the updated public health order in place and the city is opening up more appointments.

Animal Welfare will expand hours for appointments for non-emergency stray or owner surrender of animals at the following shelters:

Eastside Shelter: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Westside Shelter: Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All adoptions will take place at AWD’s Eastside and Westside facilities. Scheduled appointments for pet adoptions are still taking place for anyone interested while following social distancing guidelines. Animal Welfare says Lucky Paws and the Everyday Adoption Center satellite locations remain closed during this time.

Those interested can look on the AWD’s website for available pets and call 311 to set up an appointment. For those interested in fostering can send an email to AWDFoster@cabq.gov.

