An inside look of alternate care facility inside New Mexico high school

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting a first look inside of a New Mexico high school turned hospital.

Miyamura High School in Gallup has transformed the gym into an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients. The Army Corps of Engineers worked on the 14-day construction project.

The New Mexico Department of Health says the facility will start accepting patients on Saturday, April 25. Sixty beds now occupy the gym to deal with the case surge in McKinley County.

The facility also features negative pressure ventilation and an air conditioner. The new space is for patients who no longer need intensive care but still need oxygen and a place to recover.

On April 19, the Corps completed work on the facility and transferred management to NMDOH and Reheboth McKinley Christian Hospital and Gallup Indian Medical Center. The facility will be run under leadership of Dr. Kevin Gaines and Dr. Valory Wangler.

