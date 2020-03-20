Amid coronavirus crackdowns, UNM students asked to leave dorms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the University of New Mexico that are staying in the dorms got an alarming email saying they have five days to pack up and get out. It’s all part of the effort to contain the coronavirus.

UNM is clearing out. Classes have now been moved to online courses and some students are packing up and cleaning out their dorms, heading for home. Their early departure announced in an email UNM sent Thursday morning, saying in part, “students living in select dorms should move out in five days.” This follows the state’s orders for more isolation to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

“I was actually starting to get used to a routine here and my friends and I who came here as freshmen were really enjoying the college experience and then this came and it kind of shook our world,” said UNM freshman Melanie Jun.

Jun is one of the lucky ones, she’s able to move out without too much hassle. But others are frantically trying to figure out what to do.

“I was kind of really panicked just because I’m from Texas and there’s a lot more cases happening over there than here and my parents were like ‘you need to stay here,'” said UNM freshman Anie Caso.

UNM said some students can stay on campus if they have nowhere else to go, but that will be on a case by case basis. Students hoping to stick it out have one day to ask for an extension. “I know a couple of friends, ones from northern Nevada, one of them is from California, and one of them is Chicago and I just feel for them,” said Jun.

“For people who don’t live here, I would say the best thing to do is find a family member or a close friend to stay with and if you can extend it, then that would be the best,” said Caso.

Although this is not the traditional college experience, students remain optimistic. “Being a freshman, I know there’s a future for us and there’s many more years to look forward to,” said Jun.

UNM said students who are moving out will get a prorated refund on dorm housing and meal plans for the spring semester. They’re not sure how many students will stay on campus.

