Amendments to child care assistance regulations allow more families to receive support

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, that it has made amendments to its child care assistance regulations that will take effect immediately. This will make it easier for families to qualify to obtain child care assistance from the state.

The amendments now include “teleworking” under the definition of “work” and also count online courses as educational classwork eligible for child care assistance. Assistance is also available to graduate and post-graduate students who are eligible.

The amendments also make sure that a family’s eligibility for child care assistance will not be negatively impacted by a family member’s disability or incapacity to go to school or work. Additionally, parents who are facing shifts in incomes or who are searching for jobs will now have an easier time qualifying to receive child care subsidies for their families.

For additional information and resources for parents and families, visit NMECECD.org.