Amended public health order to expand house of worship capacity to 40%

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amended public health order allows for churches to operate at 40% capacity. They must comply with the state’s COVID-safe practices like keeping people six feet apart. Nate Heitzig from Calvary Church in Albuquerque says he hopes the increased capacity limit will encourage more people to come back.

“You can sit at home and watch a service, and you miss out on the entire purpose of church, which is that community aspect of gathering together with other believers. It makes a really big difference in people’s lives,” said Heitzig.

Houses of worship were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity back in May.

