Amended public health order to expand house of worship capacity to 40%

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amended public health order allows for churches to operate at 40% capacity. They must comply with the state’s COVID-safe practices like keeping people six feet apart. Nate Heitzig from Calvary Church in Albuquerque says he hopes the increased capacity limit will encourage more people to come back.

“You can sit at home and watch a service, and you miss out on the entire purpose of church, which is that community aspect of gathering together with other believers. It makes a really big difference in people’s lives,” said Heitzig.

Houses of worship were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity back in May.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss