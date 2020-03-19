All tribal casinos close in New Mexico due to COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – All tribal casinos in New Mexico have closed temporarily as New Mexico’s sovereign tribal nations join the State of New Mexico in collective efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We are extremely grateful that our tribal partners have agreed to join us in doing everything we can to encourage social distancing as our best tool to contain the virus,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “We understand the economic hardship this creates, and our state agencies will work diligently to assist all employees affected by this temporary closure. Public health must be our primary consideration amid this pandemic.”

The following tribal casinos are now closed:

Pueblo of Acoma – Sky City Casino Hotel

– Sky City Casino Hotel Pueblo of Isleta – Isleta Resort and Casino and Palace West Casino

– Isleta Resort and Casino and Palace West Casino Pueblo of Laguna – Route 66 Casino Hotel, Dancing Eagle Casino and Casino Express

– Route 66 Casino Hotel, Dancing Eagle Casino and Casino Express Ohkay Owingeh – Ohkay Casino

– Ohkay Casino Pueblo of Pojoaque – Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino, Cities of Gold Casino and Jake’s Casino

– Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino, Cities of Gold Casino and Jake’s Casino Pueblo of San Felipe – Black Mesa Casino and Slot Stop

– Black Mesa Casino and Slot Stop Pueblo of Sandia – Sandia Casino

– Sandia Casino Pueblo of Santa Ana – Santa Ana Star Casino

– Santa Ana Star Casino Pueblo of Santa Clara – Santa Claran Casino Hotel

– Santa Claran Casino Hotel Pueblo of Taos – Taos Mountain Casino

– Taos Mountain Casino Pueblo of Tesuque – Tesuque Casino

– Tesuque Casino Navajo Nation – Fire Rock Casino, Flowing Waters Casino, and Northern Edge Casino

– Fire Rock Casino, Flowing Waters Casino, and Northern Edge Casino Mescalero Apache – Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort Casino

– Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort Casino Jicarilla Apache – Wild Horse Casino and Hotel

Non-tribal casinos and racetracks under the state’s purview closed on Monday, March 16, based on an amended public health order form Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel. Hotels may be operating under the NMDOH’s order of hotels, motels, and other places of lodging which states they shall not operate at more than 50% maximum occupancy.