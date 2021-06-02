All of New Mexico’s counties now in Turquoise Level

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

County map update from June 2, 2021. Courtesy NMDOH

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every county in New Mexico is now in the Turquoise Level, according to the updated statewide COVID-19 map. In the latest update, Chaves County moved from the Green Level to Turquoise Level.

Counties are the Turquoise Level have three of the criteria or maintains the Green Level for two consecutive biweekly map update periods. Counties that are in the Turquoise Level see fewer restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activities. The state reported in April that when 60% of eligible New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated, the state will graduate out of the color-coded county risk system and will remove most pandemic-related restrictions on commercial activities.

Wednesday, New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES